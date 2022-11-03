Friday, November 4, 2022
NATO | NATO Stoltenberg meets the Turkish Foreign Minister, live broadcast underway

November 3, 2022
NATO’s Secretary General and Turkey’s decision-makers are expected to discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Turkey. Stoltenberg will meet the Turkish president during his visit of Recep Tayyip ErdoǧanMinister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt ÇavuşoğluMinister of Defense Hulusi Akari and other high-ranking Turkish officials.

Stoltenberg and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet on Thursday, after which they will hold a joint press conference. HS will broadcast the event live, which starts at around 18:45 Finnish time.

On Friday, Stoltenberg will meet President Erdoǧan in Istanbul and visit the port city of Çanakkale, says NATO in its press release.

Stoltenberg and Turkey’s decision-makers are most obviously discussing the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. Turkey is the last country that has not announced its decision to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications. Hungary is expected to ratify the applications in December.

Bloomberg’s official sources according to it is unlikely that Turkey would accept Sweden’s application before the end of the year, or even before next year’s elections. Turkey has a more positive attitude towards Finland’s membership.

Despite this, Turkey plans to vote on Finland’s and Sweden’s applications at the same time, Bloomberg reports. Washington Middle East director of the Turkey research program at the Institute of Politics Soner Cagaptay assesses to STT instead that Turkey can very likely ratify Finland’s application at a different time.

“I think there is a real possibility that Turkey will give the green light to Finland before Sweden,” he says.

The Finnish government has clearly communicated that Finland wants to join NATO together with Sweden. Finland would therefore find itself in a difficult position if Turkey only ratified Finland’s application.

