NATO | NATO special forces trained only 160 km from Ukraine, although Russia is just around the corner – this is what the Black Sea exercise looked like

The exercise will hone the skills of land, air and sea forces to respond to hybrid threats.

Defense League NATO special forces have been training in the Black Sea only about 160 kilometers from Ukraine. The matter is reported by the US Department of Defense USEUCOM and news channel CNN.

NATO The exercise on the Romanian coast on Monday is part of a wider Trojan Footprint 22 exercise (TFP). Among other things, the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Special Forces, along with NATO Allies, will be participating.

According to USEUCOM, the exercise will be conducted in Southeast Europe, the Baltic States and the Black Sea region and will demonstrate the forces’ “common military readiness to organize and respond to any crisis”.

The rehearsals started on Monday last week and are scheduled to last until Friday.

This year More than 3,300 people from more than 30 different countries participate in the TPF exercise, which is more than double the number last year. Ukraine was involved at the time but was unable to participate this year.

“One of our priorities is to build resilience to counterparty attempts to undermine democratic processes and values,” says Major General David H. Tabor.

According to CNN, one of the exercises has been, for example, an imaginary situation off the coast of Romania where a ship captured by rebels has to be stopped. A helicopter and inflatables were used to board the ship.

Others working with the countries is expected to increase the level of difficulty, but a Romanian soldier interviewed by CNN says years of training have paid off.

“It’s not the first or second time we work together. We train with the United States all the time, it was very simple, ”said a soldier who remained anonymous for security reasons.

Although the training situation is artificial, the Russian attack has already reached the Romanian sphere of influence. There have been fierce battles on Ukraine’s Snake Island near the country’s coast.

The strategically important island has been under Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the war. In recent days, Ukraine has tried unsuccessfully to recapture the island, according to unconfirmed Russian data.

A source from NATO Special Forces officials told CNN that participating in joint exercises is now especially important. There is no retreat from the exercises because of the war, he says.

“It’s even more important that they continue so as not to show fear.”

Photos taken by Reuters were taken on Monday in the Black Sea off the town of Constanta. Pictured is a Romanian soldier aiming with an M240 machine gun.

Soldiers walked the deck of Vice Admiral Constantin Balescu 274. Monday’s exercises were attended by Romanian, British and US NATO forces.

A Romanian Puma 330 helicopter was used for the exercise.