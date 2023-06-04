NATO | NATO ratifications are not enough – Finland is now facing an avalanche of different NATO agreements

From Finland became a full member of NATO on April 4, after all NATO member countries had ratified Finland’s accession protocol.

However, full membership did not mean that all the necessary agreements required by NATO had been removed. Vice versa.

After the ratifications, the Finnish government and parliament must approve eight NATO agreements in a relatively quick time frame. Six agreements even have a back limit required by NATO.

When at the beginning of last July, the Finns held membership talks at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Finland was required to join six NATO agreements within 12 months from the day when Finland’s accession document is deposited in Washington.

The agreements required by NATO are now keeping the law drafters of the Ministry of Defense so busy that other legislative work has partly had to be put on the table.

The ministry has identified, among other things, the need for changes related to the development of conscription. At the same time, we should think hard about, for example, how NATO membership will be recorded in the Act on the Defense Forces in the future, and especially in its key second article, which defines the tasks of the Defense Forces.

Another question that preoccupied the drafters of the law is related to what possible changes need to be made to the current Territorial Control Act, which provides for the control and safeguarding of Finland’s territorial integrity.

However, the new parliament is first faced with the task of approving new NATO agreements.

So what are the contracts?

Sauli Niinistö confirmed the laws regarding Finland’s NATO membership in the president’s presentation on March 23.

of HS according to the information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, only the so-called Ottawa agreement, which applies to NATO’s national representatives and international personnel, is ready for now. The agreement applies to the privileges and freedoms granted to these people.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö already ratified the Ottawa Agreement in March, and it entered into force on May 5.

Of the other agreements, only the NATO information security agreement has already progressed to the parliament. It started its committee round at the end of May.

The agreement contains the provisions applicable between NATO members on the protection and safeguarding of classified, i.e. secret, information. The agreement replaces previous bilateral agreements with NATO.

As a NATO member, Finland will have access to the most secret documents of the military alliance, i.e. Cosmic top secret documents, for the first time in the future.

Finland is also required to be related to the so-called Brussels agreement on the status of representative offices and representatives of third countries operating in NATO.

According to the schedule, preparations for joining this agreement have started in the spring.

The agreement stipulates the privileges and liberties of the missions of third countries operating in NATO and their staff members, which are valid on Belgian territory.

In practice, it is about the diplomatic status of NATO missions.

The Brussels agreement does not contain provisions that belong to legislation, and does not require the approval of the parliament. The president of the republic decides on joining the agreement and its regulations are put into effect by decree.

In May of last year, historic moments were experienced when Finland’s NATO ambassador Klaus Korhonen (left) submitted Finland’s NATO application to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Next fall the government is starting to prepare the government’s proposal on joining the agreement on NATO’s nuclear defense information. The technical annex to the agreement contains the security rules for nuclear defense information.

At the end of the year, the parliament will have two NATO agreements to deal with.

Another of the agreements concerns the safeguarding of the secrecy of defense-related inventions that have been applied for patenting.

The agreement creates the conditions for the patenting of inventions classified as secret in the interest of national defense in other contracting countries.

Another government proposal coming to parliament at the end of the year is related to the NATO agreement on the transfer of technical information for defense purposes. The agreement deals with the protection and processing of proprietary technical information transmitted for defense purposes.

The agreement supports defense industry research and the development of defense equipment in such a way that the rights of the data owners are protected.

Next winter in addition, two related NATO agreements will be brought to parliament: the NATO Sofa and the Paris Protocol.

Nato-Sofa (Nato Status of Forces Agreement) is an agreement that determines the conditions under which the armed forces of NATO countries are allowed to stay and operate in another NATO country.

NATO-Sofa contains provisions on, among other things, entry formalities, the right to bear arms, jurisdiction, the right to compensation for damages, and the privileges and liberties of troops.

With the Paris Protocol, the scope of the NATO Sofa regulations is extended to NATO military staffs and their civilian and military personnel.