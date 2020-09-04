NATO | NATO is urging Russia to reveal its novitok program

NATO countries are calling for an international investigation into the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Military alliance NATO on Friday called for an international investigation into the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning, reports AFP news agency.

NATO also demanded that Russia disclose its novice poison program to the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The development of Novitokok poisons began in the Soviet Union and two years ago they poisoned a double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Navalnyita Germany, which was in charge of the emergency, told NATO countries of the findings, which led to Navalnyi being poisoned with a novice shock.

After the emergency meeting, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg stated that the evidence is conclusive and that all NATO countries condemn the “horrific” attack on the Navalny.

“The Russian government must cooperate fully with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in an independent international investigation,” Stoltenberg said.

“We also demand that Russia disclose its full novitok program to the OPCW.”

Skripalien after the poisoning, NATO expelled seven Kremlin diplomats.

Stoltenberg did not rule out the possibility of deportations in the case of Navalny, but stressed that the cases are different: Navalnyi was poisoned in Russia, not in NATO.

“We strongly believe that this is a blatant violation of international law, so it requires an international response, but now I am not speculating what it is.”

The EU has also requested an OPCW investigation and expressed doubts that Russia would not conduct the investigation properly. The Kremlin, for its part, has assured that the Russian state cannot be blamed for the poisoning.