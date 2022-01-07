NATO | NATO foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine – Press conference expected to begin soon, live broadcast

During the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed with Finland and Sweden.

NATO countries The foreign ministers held a video conference on the situation in Ukraine on Friday, starting at 3 pm Finnish time.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg hold a press conference on the subject. The briefing was originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The briefing is currently expected to begin at 6:15 p.m.

HS shows the press conference live in connection with this story.

Russia has been gathering troops in the vicinity of Ukraine since last November. According to the intelligence services of Ukraine and the United States, Russia is preparing an attack on Ukraine.

Russia has denied the intentions. It says the worsening situation is the fault of the West. It calls on NATO, among other things, to suspend the admission of new members altogether in order to calm the situation on the Ukrainian border.

United States has agreed to negotiate with Russia in Geneva on Monday. However, it has emphasized that it does not intend to take decisions past European countries.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö talked to Stoltenberg on the phone on Friday. According to a press release from the President’s Office, Stoltenberg confirmed to Niinistö NATO’s commitment to continuing the open door policy.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on 25 October 2021 in Helsinki.

Mr Stoltenberg also spoke to the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin with on Thursday.