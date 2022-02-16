Wednesday, February 16, 2022
NATO | NATO defense ministers discuss tense security situation

February 16, 2022
in World
Finland and Sweden have been invited to join the military alliance.

Excited the security situation is surrounded by a military alliance meeting of NATO defense ministers starting today in Brussels. Russia has mobilized its forces on the offensive near the Ukrainian border, and according to NATO, at least on Tuesday, there were no signs of a withdrawal.

Secretary – General Jens Stoltenberg considers, however, that recent messages from Russia give cause for cautious optimism. Stoltenberg stressed that Russia should withdraw both its troops and its equipment from the vicinity of the Ukrainian border.

At its meeting NATO defense ministers will meet with representatives of Ukraine and Georgia, and the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea region is on the agenda.

NATO’s partner countries Finland and Sweden have also been invited to the meeting. NATO countries will discuss with representatives of Finland, Sweden and the European Union tomorrow, Thursday.

Finland will be represented at the meeting by the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (middle).

