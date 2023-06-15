NATO | NATO countries are increasing their support for Ukraine, pilot training is also expanding

The first day of the NATO defense ministerial meeting focused on support for Ukraine. Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov participated in the meeting.

Brussels

Denmark, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States together deliver hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. The countries announced the new fund set aside for this purpose on Thursday in connection with the NATO defense ministers’ meeting, when the Ukraine contact group, which provides arms aid to Ukraine, was meeting.

The group is also called the Ramstein Group after its first meeting place, the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Short- and long-range missiles are delivered through the fund. Deliveries to Ukraine are already underway.

Several other countries also announced new support packages.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, 14 new Leopard tanks are also being delivered to Ukraine with funding from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Ukrainian support was strongly featured on the first day of the defense ministerial meeting.

For the first time, Finland participated in the meeting as a member of the federation. Since the new government is not assembled yet, the Minister of Defense of the Executive Ministry Antti Kaikkonen (center) still represents Finland.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine participated in the meeting of the contact group Would be Reznikovwho told the participants of the meeting about the situation of the fighting and what kind of military aid Ukraine would like to receive now as soon as possible.

“Our message is clear: we will support Ukraine as long as needed,” the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said after the contact group meeting.

According to Austin, the priority is precisely anti-aircraft systems due to Russian missile and drone strikes.

Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces Mark Milley according to Western countries, almost 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained since the invasion began.

According to Austin, member countries of the contact group, Holland and Denmark, gave an overview of the situation regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighters. Other countries are also joining the training contract, Austin said.

Milley’s according to Ukraine’s counterattack is only at the beginning, and based on that it is not worth drawing very far-reaching conclusions about how long the fighting might last.

“It’s a very difficult and very violent fight,” Milley said.

On the first day of the defense ministers’ meeting, the ministers also met among the so-called NATO-Ukraine commission. NATO member countries and Sweden, as well as Ukraine’s Defense Minister Reznikov and the head of the European Union’s foreign policy were present Josep Borrell.

Ukraine is also a key theme at NATO’s summit in Vilnius in July, which is being prepared at the meeting of defense ministers. Ukraine hopes to receive a clearer promise and “roadmap” for membership from NATO than before, but it does not seem possible yet. Germany and the United States, for example, are reluctant to accept a country at war as a member.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to Ukraine’s “future is in NATO” and the goal is for Ukraine to constantly develop more and more compatible with NATO.

Instead, according to preliminary speculations, it could be possible that Ukraine would conclude long-term agreements on security cooperation with some NATO countries, but they would be concluded outside of NATO.

On Thursday, the ministers also met informally with representatives of the defense industry. Companies of various sizes from NATO countries had been invited.