Former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen: 2025 Will Be Decisive in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes that next year, 2025, will be decisive in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The former Secretary General stated in an interview with the German television channel N-TV.

“If we give the Ukrainians everything they need, not only to survive, but also to win the war, they will have a good chance,” the former secretary general suggested.

In his opinion, the West made a big mistake by not coordinating and not accepting an action plan for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance. “We parked Ukraine in the waiting room, so to speak, in the gray zone. This turned out to be a very dangerous place,” the high-ranking official of the alliance added, also calling on the current NATO leadership to launch the process of Kyiv’s accession to the Western defense bloc as soon as possible.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the criteria for Ukraine’s “real victory” in the conflict with Russia are the 1991 borders, as well as joining NATO and the European Union. “We must be in the European Union to ensure economic security. And we must be in NATO to ensure physical security,” the politician said. He added that the West does not fully want Ukraine to win.