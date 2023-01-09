NATO | MTV survey: Almost half oppose a permanent NATO base in Finland

Approximately one thousand Finns between the ages of 18 and 79 responded to a survey commissioned by MTV between December and January.

Nearly half of the Finns who responded to the survey oppose the establishment of a permanent NATO base in Finland, told MTV News on Monday.

About two-fifths of the respondents say they support a permanent NATO base in the survey.

The government’s proposal for joining NATO does not take a position on locating a base in Finland. The presentation was given to the parliament at the beginning of December.

In general, there are no national reservations or restrictions on Finland’s membership in the proposal. According to the proposal, Finland would accept the NATO founding treaty as it is.