NATO | Molotov cocktail, Simo Häyhä and F-35 fighters – This is how senators in the USA praised Finland and Sweden as future NATO members

Out of the 100-seat senate, the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden was supported by an overwhelming majority, 95 members.

Finland and Sweden received a lot of praise from US senators when the US Senate approved the countries’ NATO membership on Thursday night Finnish time.

The senators already repeated the praise they often heard during the spring about how Finland and Sweden strengthen NATO and are strong Western democracies. Also the president Joe Biden joined in the praise again.

“The accession of Finland and Sweden strengthens NATO’s common security and deepens our transatlantic partnership even further,” Biden said In a statement released by the White House.

Biden noted that the United States Senate completed the fastest rate of ratification since 1981. He also referred in his statement to May, when he met with President Sauli Niinistön and the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson in Washington.

“As I said to Prime Minister Andersson and President Niinistö when I hosted them At the White House in Maythe United States is committed to securing Sweden and Finland,” Biden said.

The senators gave speeches lasting several minutes in a debate that eventually stretched to nearly five hours. Initially, the duration was estimated to be around three hours.

However, the discussion was not a close debate, but the membership of Finland and Sweden was mainly considered a very good thing.

“These two prosperous, democratic countries meet the requirements excellently and strengthen the NATO military alliance,” said the Democrat who heads the Senate Foreign Policy Committee. Bob Menendez.

“This is probably the easiest voting decision I will make,” said the Republican representative James Risch.

Finland investments in defense were especially praised. Many representatives pointed out that in practice Finland already uses the two percent of its budget recommended by NATO for defense spending.

The matter was reminded, for example, by the minority leader of the Senate, the Republicans Mitch McConnell.

“There is no doubt that the joining of these strong countries with modern economies and capable, compatible militaries would only strengthen the most successful military alliance in world history,” McConnell said.

Republican representative Tom Tillis emphasized Finland’s decision to acquire 64 F-35 fighters. According to him, this is exceptionally great, because the population of Finland is only about half of the population of his home state of North Carolina.

“We have less than 200 fighters in full operation here in the United States,” Tillis said.

Senate the session also heard extensively about Finland’s and Sweden’s history with Russia.

“Finland in particular is a country of fighters, with a long tradition – frankly – of fighting Russian invaders and killing them,” said the Republican Tom Cotton.

Cotton gave a detailed account of the winter war and said that the term “Molotov cocktail” originated in Finland. He also singled out the best known sniper of the Winter War Simo Häyhän.

“He went down in the history books with his better-known, well-deserved nickname, the White Death,” Cotton said and went on to praise the Finnish military service.

The senators also highlighted what the decision means for Ukraine, which is suffering from the Russian invasion. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s according to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships are important in themselves, but also send a message to Russia.

“They cannot threaten the United States or Europe,” Schumer said.

Democrats agreed Jeanne Shaheenwho visited Finland in June.

“We are sending a message to both Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainians that NATO is united and that we continue to support Ukrainian efforts against this brutal dictator,” Shaheen said.