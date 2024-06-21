Orban: NATO will conduct a military mission in Ukraine, Hungary will not participate

The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are preparing a military mission in Ukraine, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. At the same time, Budapest refused to support the alliance of which it is a member.

“NATO will have a military mission in Ukraine, but Hungary will not take part in it,” the politician said. He also added that the country will not support this idea either financially, technically, or with the help of military personnel.

As the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyas, clarified, Hungary “will not be obliged” to provide military support to NATO allies if their mission in Ukraine is attacked by Russia, in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

NATO confirmed the possibility of Hungary not to participate in the operation. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, he asked the organization’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to clearly explain that any military action outside NATO territory can only be voluntary. This was confirmed by the Secretary General, he said.

Photo: Marton Monus/Reuters

The Prime Minister of Hungary admitted the lack of ability and strength to stop the alliance operation

“Hungary was forced to admit that it did not have the ability and strength to change the situation,” the Prime Minister said.

Orban told Stoltenberg that Budapest does not intend to participate in military operations of the North Atlantic Alliance outside the territory of member states, including in Ukraine. In addition, he noted that other NATO countries insist on different solutions regarding the situation related to the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the politician, it is necessary to fight so that Hungary can remain aloof from all actions that want to be carried out outside the territory of the state against other countries. He also added that this requires force, since in the 20th century local authorities also had a desire not to participate in two world wars, but they lacked strength, so they were “drawn in” and then not allowed to leave.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

Orban called NATO’s attempts to win the conflict in Ukraine hopeless

“The alliance countries would like to win the conflict in Ukraine, but it is hopeless because the cost will be unaffordable for them in any case,” Orban said.

According to him, Russia does not want to see a NATO military contingent at its borders.

The Hungarian Prime Minister advised Western countries “not to pull the Russians’ mustaches.” From Russia, in his opinion, every step of the West will be answered. He clarified that Russia is not a third world country, but is rightfully the largest state with a powerful military industry.

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that peace in Ukraine can be achieved in two steps. He called the first “victory of peace-loving forces in the elections to the European Parliament”, and the second – the US presidential elections. The latter, in his opinion, should also be won by peace-loving people.