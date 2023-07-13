War in Ukraine, Kiev’s accession to NATO and ever more distant peace: commentary

It is taking place these days at Vilnius (Lithuania) the NATO summit. Obviously the central theme is the vexed question of the accession of the Republic of Ukraine. Clarification is needed on this point. At the beginning of October 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg received Ukraine’s request to join the Alliance.

The accession of a State to the Organization North Atlantic first of all, according to article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty, it is subject to the unanimous consent of all 30 member states: each of them has, in fact, the right of veto. That is, it can set conditions for the accession of another country. Turkey, for example, has blocked the accession of Cyprus until the dispute with Greece on the island is resolved. In the specific case of Ukraine, already in 2008 at the summit of the countries adhering to the North Atlantic Alliance held in Bucharest, the so-called “Old Europe” expressed its opposition to Ukraine’s entry (among other nations, they expressed their against also Italy, Germany and France).

In the North Atlantic Treaty furthermore, there is no so-called accelerated accession procedure, as there are non-short stages (phases) that must be respected.

