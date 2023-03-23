NATO membership | The president confirmed the NATO laws

Full membership still awaits the approval of Turkey and Hungary.

Finland NATO membership took another step forward today when the president Sauli Niinistö confirmed the laws regarding Finland’s NATO membership during the president’s presentation in the afternoon.

After the President’s signatures, the national acceptance of NATO membership in Finland is complete.

President Niinistö told about the schedule for the ratification of the laws last Friday during his visit to Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced at that time that the country has decided to start the ratification process of Finland’s NATO membership in the parliament.

Turkey’s foreign affairs committee is scheduled to discuss Finland’s NATO membership today, Thursday, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, the consideration of Finland’s NATO membership can possibly be moved to the general session of the parliament as early as Friday or Saturday.

Hungarian the parliament, on the other hand, is expected to vote on Finland’s membership next Monday.

Finland cannot become a full member of NATO until all current NATO countries have accepted membership. Apart from Turkey and Hungary, the other countries have already ratified Finland’s membership.

As long as all countries have accepted Finland’s membership, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg invites Finland to become a member, after which Finland’s accession documents are deposited with the US State Department in Washington.

President Niinistö in Helsinki before the ratification of NATO laws on Thursday, March 23.

in Finland on March 1st, the parliament unanimously approved the proposal for Finland’s accession to NATO. In the plenary session, 184 MPs voted for the proposal and 7 MPs voted against it.

In early December, the government presented a motion on joining NATO to the parliament. At that time, the Speaker Matti Vanhanen (Centre) proposed that the parliament would only consider the motion to the end when Finland has been accepted into NATO by all current member states. He justified the matter by saying that the parliament does not make laws in the table drawer.

However, the parties agreed that Finland will already accept the issue in the current parliament. The acceleration of the schedule was justified, among other things, by the interruption brought by the spring parliamentary elections.

in Finland public opinion quickly turned in favor of NATO membership after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine in February of last year.

Finland submitted its membership application to NATO on May 18, together with Sweden. Last July, all NATO member countries signed the accession protocol of Finland and Sweden, and both countries became observer members of NATO.

Shortly after the membership process began, it became clear that Turkey has a more tenuous attitude towards Sweden’s NATO membership than Finland’s. During the beginning of the year, it became increasingly clear that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO paths are diverging and that Sweden will not advance to full membership at the same time as Finland.

Yesterday, Sweden’s Diet approved the country’s accession to NATO by 269-37 votes. NATO membership is opposed in Sweden by the left-wing party and the environmental party.

The Swedish government has said that it is convinced that Sweden will also be accepted as a member by the July summit of NATO.