NATO membership | The Kunnas living on the eastern border rejoiced at the opening of the NATO door – and received a congratulatory call from the western border

Anneli and Pekka Kunnas, who live in Värtsilä near the Russian border, have been waiting for Finland’s NATO membership to be confirmed. Now the wait is finally over.

Sleep managed to reach Anneli Kunnasen before Thursday’s late night news from Ankara, Turkey.

Anneli and Pekka Kunnas live on the eastern border in Tohmajärvi Värtsilä, North Karelia. The border zone between Finland and Russia starts at the Municipalities’ yard.

Just on Friday morning, Anneli Kunnas read the news from an online newspaper: The Turkish parliament, as the last NATO country, had approved Finland’s NATO membership late on Thursday evening.

Soon the phone rings. The caller was the mother of Anneli Kunnas from Tornio on the Swedish border.

“My mother called from Tornio and congratulated me, because at last this NATO thing is now clear. I said that by the same token, you also live on the NATO border,” says Anneli Kunnas.

“Mother has followed it [Suomen Nato-prosessia] very carefully. And he understands that. As a person who has seen the war, he has a different understanding of NATO and what it would be like if it hadn’t come to that.”

Kunnas himself is satisfied that the Turkish parliament finally accepted Finland’s application. He was already satisfied last spring when Finland decided to apply for membership.

Confirmation of membership in the House of Municipalities has been awaited ever since.

“We don’t know what joining NATO means in the end. No one knows what will happen in the end or what can happen,” says Anneli Kunnas.

Pekka According to Kunnas, after Russia attacked Ukraine, Finland had no other option but to apply for NATO membership. According to him, it was also clear from the beginning that Finland’s NATO membership would happen sooner or later.

The actions of Turkey and Hungary regarding the ratification still irritate him.

“It should have been possible for that struggling theater not to go. International buffoonery that had nothing to do with the matter itself. This is how it looked in the eyes of the border people.”

Are you wondering how Russia will react on the eastern border now that Finland’s NATO membership is getting closer to the finish line?

“We don’t think about it, because Russia has not presented aggression towards a NATO country. That’s how much I believe that there is reason even behind that line,” says Pekka Kunnas.

He believes that Russian pressure is directed more at former Soviet republics such as the Baltics, where a large Russian minority lives.

“There is already a so-called internal operator,” says Kunnas.

Because For the Kunnas couple, Finland’s NATO membership is clearly a happy thing, whether they plan to celebrate it in the house.

“We don’t have any other parties planned,” Anneli Kunnas laughs and clarifies.

“Peka’s birthday is next week, then we will make a cake, but nothing else. No one has planned a NATO party, at least not yet. If someone plans, then you have to participate in them.”