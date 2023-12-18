NATO membership | Finland's large companies: NATO membership makes it easier to attract foreign talent

The majority of companies feel in OP's survey that NATO membership has increased the attractiveness of working in Finland.

Membership Being in the North Atlantic Defense Alliance, or NATO, increases the attractiveness of Finland's labor market in the eyes of foreign experts, according to large companies in a recent survey.

According to a survey of large companies conducted by financial group OP, 85 percent of responding companies feel that NATO membership has increased the attractiveness of working in Finland. Large companies, disciplined by a shortage of talent, estimate that membership can make it easier to attract foreign talent.

“Large companies are quite unanimous that NATO-Finland is clearly a more attractive investment destination than before. In the opinion of large companies, membership strengthens the image of Finland as a reliable business environment and a safe place to work”, says the CEO of OP yristbank Katja Keitaanniemi in the bulletin.

Finland joined NATO in April of this year. The defense cooperation or DCA agreement between Finland and the United States, which complements the membership, was signed in December.

OP's annual large company survey measures Finnish large companies' views on business and economic development. 176 management team level representatives from a total of 141 companies responded to the survey carried out in the fall.

Over eight out of ten large companies that responded to the survey consider NATO membership a possibility.

Almost six out of ten large companies feel that NATO membership has increased the trust of partners in the company's business. Just as many say that membership has opened doors for the company to international research and innovation projects.

At least so far, a clearly smaller number of respondents to the survey have received direct or immediate benefits from NATO membership.

Membership has opened up new markets for almost a quarter of large companies. Almost a third say that NATO membership has opened up new business opportunities for the company.

OP company bank's Keitaanniemi estimates that business opportunities are likely to appear first in the defense and technology industries.