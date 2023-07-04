NATO membership | Erdoğan demands more anti-terrorism measures from Sweden before accepting NATO membership

According to Turkey, Sweden’s anti-terrorist measures are not sufficient, although Sweden says that it has adhered to the agreement signed by the two countries.

3.7. 23:27

Turkey plans to continue opposing Sweden’s NATO membership unless Sweden stops protecting groups of people that Ankara considers terrorist organizations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Monday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Like Finland, Sweden applied for NATO membership last year and decided to give up its long-standing military non-commitment after Russia attacked Ukraine.

To obtain NATO membership, all member countries must accept Sweden’s application for membership. Turkey and Hungary are currently the last countries that have not accepted Sweden’s application.

Turkey has repeatedly said Sweden should take further action against supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), as well as the network Ankara holds responsible for the 2016 coup attempt.

According to Turkey, both groups are terrorist organizations.

In his speech after the cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said that Turkey expects Sweden to stop protecting members of the groups

“Everyone should recognize that they cannot build friendship with Turkey by letting terrorists demonstrate in the most central squares of their cities,” he commented.

Protesters in Stockholm in recent months have waved flags showing support for the PKK, which is widely considered a terrorist group by Turkey’s Western allies, including Sweden.

“Our position, expectations and promises have all been clear. We are currently defending the same principles that we defended last year. We just want them to stay true to what they signed,” the Turkish president continued.

Swedish says that he stuck to the agreement signed with Turkey in Madrid last year, the purpose of which was to address Ankara’s security concerns.

Sweden, for example, has introduced the stricter than before requirement of Turkey anti-terrorism law.

However, according to Turkey, the law change was “meaningless” when PKK members are simultaneously organizing demonstrations in the country.

Also happened in Stockholm last week in front of the central mosque Burning the Koran angered Turkey even more.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last month that Sweden and Turkey will be invited to a high-level meeting in Brussels to discuss Sweden’s accession to NATO. The meeting is scheduled to take place before 11-12 in Vilnius. the July NATO summit.