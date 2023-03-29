NATO | Member of Parliament: The Turkish parliament is not discussing Finland’s NATO membership today

The proximity of the elections makes it difficult to predict the Parliament’s work and schedules.

Turkey Parliament is not going to discuss Finland’s NATO membership today, says a member of parliament from Turkey’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Ahmet Ünal Çeviköz for HS from Ankara.

Çeviköz and diplomatic sources assumed from the beginning of the week that Finland’s NATO ratification would be discussed and voted on on Tuesday or Wednesday, but the information has been considered uncertain and subject to change.

Turkish parliamentarians are currently preparing for the May 14 elections, which makes the work of the parliament difficult to predict. Turkish MPs do not always know in advance what will be discussed in the plenary session on any given day.

It is telling that Çeviköz was able to tell about the absence of Finland’s NATO application from the agenda until mid-afternoon, when the plenary session was supposed to start at 2 p.m.

Due to the elections, the parliament is about to take a break after next week. According to some guesses, Finland’s NATO membership would be ratified next Wednesday at the latest.

There is an entry in the calendar of the Turkish Parliament to hold a plenary session also on Thursday of this week from 14:00.

Turkey has promised to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the elections. Other member countries of the military alliance have already ratified Finland’s membership.