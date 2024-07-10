“2% is one of our goals, but it’s not the only one”. The President of the Council Georgia Meloniin Washington for the NATO summit, expresses himself in this way on the objective that Italy intends to achieve, arriving at investing 2% of GDP in defense, as requested by the Alliance.

In recent years, Meloni says in her speech, “we have made significant progress to make burden-sharing more balanced in the Alliance, and Italy is now able to announce that the trajectory of defense spending in 2024 is increasing. 2% is among our objectives, but it is not the only one. We also need to work on an innovative and competitive defense industry.which takes advantage of the complementarity between NATO and the EU”.

It is important for Meloni to consider the commitment that Member States guarantee in the Alliance, also in terms of men. “Our presence in almost all NATO missions and operations makes Italy one of the first contributors to the Alliance”, the Prime Minister reportedly remarked to the Allies.

The Prime Minister emphasized that NATO must concentrate its efforts on some main lines, among which “continuing to support the legitimate self-defense of Ukraine, and with it the respect of the international system, without which we would all live a season of chaos”.

Italian support, Meloni assures, “will continue, but it must be targeted and effective, at the same time avoiding duplication, because 96 out of 100 citizens of the European Union are also citizens of a NATO nation and the national budget we draw on is always the same”. The defense of Ukraine “also depends on the deterrent capacity of the Alliance, and on the strengthening of the security of our Nations, in which we must continue to invest”, observes the President of the Council.