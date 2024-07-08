Giorgia Meloni in Washington for the NATO summit. The Prime Minister landed at the Andrews military basewelcomed by the Ambassador of Italy to the United States, Mariangela Zappia, and by the Permanent Representative of Italy to the Atlantic Council, Marco Peronaci, in view of the participation in the summit scheduled in Washington from today 9 July until 11 July

Also in Washington was the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto. “The times ahead are probably more difficult than those behind us, so we need a strong NATO, one that knows how to expand and not entrench itself, one that knows how to be the bearer of the values ​​that built it: democracy, international law, dialogue, building bridges and not destruction”, says Crosetto.

For NATO “there is the issue of world security that is somehow endangered by autocracies that believe that international law can be overcome by the law of force. This is something we cannot accept and on which Italy is committed to building a role for supranational bodies. We need a stronger UN than the one in recent years, when it was blocked by crossed vetoes, there is a need to build an international place to talk about peace, rules, law which is the only way to stop weapons or the law of the strongest”, he adds.

For the head of defense, “there is an important front open to the East in which Italy is an actor in helping Ukraine after the Russian invasion. For us there is the Southern front which is equally important and which can be equally dangerous. There is a need for NATO to pay attention to this front and I think we have had it”. (from the correspondent Ileana Sciarra)