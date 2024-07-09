Giorgia Meloni, in Washington to take part in the NATO summit, focuses on the southern frontOn the agenda, on the first day of work, a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Alliance, an anniversary that falls in difficult times, with a war in the heart of Europe and the Middle East back on fire.

The Prime Minister, a few hours before the start of the summit, treated herself to a relaxing morning, first in the gym of the hotel where she is staying with the Italian delegation and then in the company of her daughter Ginevra, wandering together through the streets of a locked-down Washington.

Where Meloni arrived by claiming the position of strength that Italy can finally boast in Europe: “We were used to a time when Italy had a very unstable government in a Europe that had very solid governments, Today we see an Italy with a very solid government in a Europe where there are very unstable governments and this makes us proud.”

The reference, not at all veiled, is to Emmanuel Macron’s France, a possible great absentee at the Washington summit due to the headaches that the occupant of the Elysée finds himself managing at home. In that France where “no one has won and can sing victory”, the cold response of the prime minister to those who, upon her arrival in the States, asked her about the burning defeat of Marine Le Pen.

Meloni’s match, the prime minister’s goal

In Washington Meloni will play her game, trying to secure the nomination of an Italian as NATO high representative for the Southa role also contested by Paris and Madrid, but which would see Rome’s shares at an advantage, according to Italian sources, also due to the Meloni government’s commitment to the Mattei Plan for Africa. Furthermore, at the strong push of Rome, during the summit – which will get into full swing on Wednesday – a package of measures centered on political dialogue and practical collaboration with the nations of the southern neighborhood will also be approved.

Aside from the strengthening of the southern front, the real protagonist of the summit will naturally be the conflict in Ukraine, with NATO ready to assert its specific weight, including financial – see the 40 billion requested by the outgoing secretary Jens Stoltenberg – also strengthened by the dramatic images arriving from Kiev that demand a response.

The bombing of the pediatric hospital, with “sick children forced to find shelter in the streets, is frightening”, commented Meloni, who stressed how such an act shows Vladimir Putin’s “real will” to wage war, denying with facts the will to find a peaceful solution described by Russian propaganda.

Support for Ukraine never in question

In Washington, on this dossier, the Prime Minister arrives with a strong position of support for Kiev, which she has never wavered from.even when he sat on the benches of the opposition. Distant from that Viktor Orban – with whom Meloni has always built good relations, but recently a little ‘cold’, perhaps also due to the birth of the right-wing group the Patriots, which counts in its ranks Matteo Salvini’s League – who is embarrassing the European institutions of which Hungary has assumed the leadership since July 1.

Orban’s visit first to Kiev by Zelensky and then to Moscow by Putin and to China by Xi, without any mandate from Brussels, could also land on the table of the NATO summit, while in the EU, in these hours, measures against the Hungarian president are not excluded. In Washington, there will obviously also be talk of the Allies’ commitment on the defense spending front, which should reach 2% of GDP by 2024 as requested by NATO: two thirds of the 32 countries will reach the finish line. Not Italy, which has on its side a postponement to 2028 negotiated by the Draghi government after a tough tug of war with the 5 Star Movement who sat in the executive.

Meloni, despite the difficulties of our public accounts, will reiterate Italy’s commitment, aware that ‘freedom is not free’ – as remarked on Capitol Hill in these hours by the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa – but also claiming the unparalleled contribution of Rome in international missions.

The work program

Tomorrow the work will begin at 9:30 – in the same place that 75 years ago gave birth to the Alliance and that this year will celebrate the debut of Sweden as a full member, 32nd ally – and will end in the evening, with the gala dinner offered by US President Joe Biden, protagonist in spite of himself of a summit where everyone, without exception, is wondering about his future and what could happen already at the end of the summit. But as for farewells, or rather handovers, at the moment the name of Stoltenberg is the only certainty, the outgoing secretary of the Alliance who will hand over the baton to Mark Rutte, head of NATO starting next October 1st.