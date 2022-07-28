The former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, has returned to threaten retaliation for the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. If the two Scandinavian countries host bases and weapons of the Atlantic Alliance, “our reaction will be symmetrical”, said the current vice president of the Russian Security Council, according to the Interfax agency.

All the member countries of the Alliance are ratifying the accession of Sweden and Finland, which took place due to security fears linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Medvedev, the decision of Helsinki and Stockholm worsens the security situation in the Baltic Sea region which “is now becoming a sea dominated by NATO states”. The former president then accused the two countries of being influenced by “overseas and Brussels”.