Along with Turkey, Sweden still lacks Hungary's ratification.

Turkey Parliament is due to vote on Sweden's NATO membership later this week, a senior Turkish government official said on condition of anonymity. For Bloomberg on Monday.

CNN Türk's according to Sweden's NATO membership would be on the agenda as early as Tuesday.

Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier in February. In addition to Turkey, Sweden's membership has yet to be ratified in Hungary. Hungary has previously promised that it will not be the last country to ratify Sweden's membership.

Before entering into force, the law still requires the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signature and publication of the law in the Turkish official gazette.

Parliament was expected to approve Sweden's NATO membership already on Tuesday of last week.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson told the Sälen security conference at the beginning of January that Sweden intends to become a NATO member contribute with a reduced battalion to the Canadian-led forces in Latvia.

Sweden is sending 800 soldiers to Latvia. The Swedish government has approved the operation.