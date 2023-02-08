NATO | Matti Vanhanen to HS: The parties will meet on Friday to hear each other’s positions on the NATO timetable

Vanhanen emphasizes that the nature of the event is informative: decisions on the topic are made in the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Parliamentary groups will gather on Friday to tell each other their position on whether Finland, for its part, should finalize the approval of NATO membership already during this election period, says the Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (middle) for HS. Parliamentary elections will be held at the beginning of April.

According to Vanhanen, the nature of the event is informative: the purpose is for groups and parties to tell each other their positions, but no negotiations will take place on Friday.

“Decisions and the negotiation of the report belong to the foreign affairs committee,” Vanhanen says.

Foreign Affairs Committee According to Vanhanen, the management will also be there on Friday to hear the positions of the parties. Acts as the chairman of the committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and as vice-president Erkki Tuomioja (sd).

In addition to the ratification by all NATO countries, Finland and Sweden still have to confirm their own accession to NATO. The government’s proposal on NATO membership is currently under consideration by the parliament. The foreign affairs committee makes a report on the matter, and then the plenary session votes on it.

All other NATO countries except Turkey and Hungary have ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.

The schedule of Finland’s own process is linked to whether Finland and Sweden should apply to NATO at the same time. Turkey has hinted that it could only ratify Finland’s membership first. In this case, Finland could in principle wait for Sweden by delaying its own parliamentary proceedings.

However, part of the foreign policy leadership wants the parliament to deal with the law ready for the “table drawer” during this election period. It could accelerate Finland’s accession to NATO, especially in a situation where, for example, Turkey and Hungary would ratify the membership immediately after the parliamentary elections, before a new government has been formed. Handling the issue now would also give Turkey a signal that Finland is ready to join NATO.

Even if Finland were to finalize the NATO law now, it would not be able to become a member until Hungary and Turkey have ratified Finland’s membership.

Parliamentary after the decision of the plenary session, the matter still goes to the president Sauli Niinistön to be confirmed. The president has three months to confirm the law passed by the parliament on the subject.

Even if the parliament were to consider the law already this election term and Turkey and Hungary would ratify Finland’s membership, the membership does not automatically come into effect, but it still requires the president’s signature.

Niinistö himself stated on Tuesdaythat he does not take a position on the decision-making schedule, because the matter is the responsibility of the parliament.

“However, I am ready to discuss the matter with the parliament, if the parliament so wishes,” Niinistö stated.

According to him, both processing the issue during this election period and waiting for the next election period would have their own advantages.

“I am sure that we can maintain full decision-making capacity regarding the acceptance of NATO membership — also during the parliamentary election campaigns and after the elections before the appointment of a new government,” Niinistö stated, however.