US President Joe Biden welcomed NATO member states to a summit in Washington on Tuesday, July 9, focused on supporting Ukraine as the alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary. At the opening of the meeting, both Biden and outgoing NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg recalled the nature of the pact forged after World War II and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion by announcing the delivery of the long-awaited Patriot anti-aircraft defense systems. They also noted that their goal is to stop the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

