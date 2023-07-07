NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance will show unity at a summit next week on ways to bring Kiev closer to membership.

Stoltenberg reiterated his view that Ukraine would one day become a member of the alliance.

“Our summit will send a clear message that NATO is united,” NATO Secretary General said at a press conference in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

The statements of the Secretary-General of NATO come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mobilizes support for his country’s accession to the alliance in a tour he is conducting in a number of member states.

Zelensky visited the Czech Republic and Slovakia after a day of talks in Bulgaria, and he will visit Turkey on Friday.

In the Czech capital Prague, Zelensky won a pledge from the Czechs to support Ukraine’s accession “once the current crisis is over”. In Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, he was reassured to support his country’s accession “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Slovakia said that Kiev’s accession was a matter of “when” and not a question of joining or not.

Zelensky told a news conference in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, that he expected member states to unite at the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and that he wanted strong steps on Ukraine’s bid for membership.

“There is strength in NATO unity,” Zelensky added, explaining that there are unresolved issues about Ukraine’s future in the alliance.