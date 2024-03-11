NATO | Live broadcast in progress: The Swedish flag is raised in the NATO headquarters

Sweden's accession as a member of the defense alliance is celebrated today at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The celebrations of Sweden's accession to NATO began with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson with speeches and a press conference. HS will show the event, which started around 12 o'clock Finnish time, as a live broadcast.

Stoltenberg described the day as historic and said Sweden's NATO membership is good for Sweden, the stability of the Nordic region and the security of NATO as a whole. Stoltenberg said Sweden's accession to NATO is an indication that the Russian president Vladimir Putin has “failed” in its Ukraine war strategy to weaken the defense alliance.

According to Stoltenberg, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine not only made previously non-aligned countries – Finland and Sweden – join NATO, but now Ukraine is also closer to NATO membership than ever before.

Kristersson said that Sweden has been ready for its new task for 30 years.

Sweden became a member of NATO already last Thursday, when Kristersson handed over his country's accession document in Washington to the US Secretary of State To Antony Blinken.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership at the same time the other May, but Finland became a member already in April last year.