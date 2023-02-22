NATO | Lithuania wants more heavy equipment in the Baltics, including Himars rockets

The countries of NATO’s eastern flank met in Warsaw. The president of Lithuania suggested to Joe Biden that combat helicopters and Himars should be placed in the Baltic countries, among other things.

Baltic Himars rockets, combat helicopters and air surveillance systems should be placed on the lands, the Lithuanian president suggested Gitanas Nauseous to the President of the United States For Joe Biden In Warsaw on Wednesday.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Himars is an American long-range rocket launcher system. Estonia has bought Himars rocket launcher systems from the United States last December. The first deliveries are scheduled to arrive in 2024.

The range of Himars depends on the ammunition used in it. Estonian officials did not disclose the number of rockets ordered in December, but the purchases were said to include both 300-kilometer and shorter-range rockets.

The Himars rockets used by the Ukrainian armed forces have a range of about 80 kilometers.

In Warsaw the countries of NATO’s eastern flank met on Wednesday. They mean Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary and Slovakia. The USA was also represented at the Warsaw meeting.

The countries assured that NATO is united.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Ukraine must be given what it needs to win and Russia cannot be allowed to slowly undermine Europe’s security.

“We must maintain and increase our support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

According to Biden of the United States, NATO’s eastern flank is NATO’s front line, and commitment to NATO means defending NATO territory literally to the inch. Biden left Poland on Wednesday.