Marcus Gable

Get up close and personal: The images from the air show how the other one (left) follows the two Russian planes from one Mirage jet. © Twitter/@EtatMajorFR

Russian jets in NATO airspace are no longer a rare sight. The French Air Force intercepts four of Vladimir Putin's planes.

Paris – Russia and the Moscow Air Force must be shown more and more often that there are limits in the sky. This is probably shown by another incident over the Baltic Sea. Apparently four Russian military aircraft have violated NATO airspace in the Baltics.

Especially since the start of the Ukraine war. The planes, which are ultimately under the command of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, often violate foreign airspace.

Russian jets in NATO airspace: French military intercepts the planes – NATO shows video

The NATO Air Command and the General Staff of the French Armed Forces have now made public an incident on Thursday, February 29th. They spread the word on Twitter Videos of an interception mission two Mirage 2000-5.

The two jets took off from their base and then accompanied two other aircraft, believed to be Russian SU-30-Ms. NATO says these two jets were intercepted over the Baltic Sea; according to the French, it was the coast of Latvia in the Baltics.

When a user pointed out that it was strange that the jets would fly without missiles during a war in Europe, the transatlantic alliance responded: “Air surveillance is a peacekeeping mission, which could explain why the planes are not flying with full war equipment. “

Video: Why Russia continues to be dangerous for the NATO states in the Baltic Sea

French jets intercept Russian planes over the Baltic Sea: Moscow repeatedly violates NATO airspace

But that wasn't the only violation of NATO airspace by Russian aircraft that day. The jets from Paris also took care of an Il-20 – a reconnaissance aircraft called “Coot” by NATO – and an An-72 transport aircraft near the Latvian coast. The skies over the Baltic states will be protected, the French military assured, emphasizing NATO's role as a defensive alliance.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, like Moldova, have become increasingly concerned since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that they too could face an attack from Russia. Because of their small size, these countries will find it much more difficult to defend themselves against such a powerful and apparently determined aggressor.

However, the three Baltic states have been part of NATO since 2004. As part of the 3+3 format, they are particularly protected by Germany, Great Britain and Canada. Berlin is in charge of the deployed combat troops in Lithuania, which is the only one of the three countries that does not have a direct border with Russia, but with the Russian exclave Kaliningrad and, above all, with Putin's most important European ally Belarus. At least 500 German soldiers are usually on site.

Russia invades NATO airspace: incident also over the North Sea

Russia's president seems to shy away from confrontation with NATO, but he still maintains a presence in the airspace of neighboring countries. Possibly purely for provocation. But perhaps there is more to it than that.

In any case, four bombers are said to have been intercepted by NATO planes over the North Sea last August. Almost a year ago the reported BBC, British and German fighter jets intervened when two Russian aircraft approached NATO airspace without prior communication with Estonian air traffic control. However, it is extremely rare for the military itself to provide information about such incidents.

A look into the cockpit: A Mirage pilot takes a close look at where the Russian jets are going. © Twitter/@EtatMajorFR

Russia and Ukraine War: Stealth bombers probably in action and numerous jets lost

Meanwhile, Russia, as usual, contributes little to nothing to public education. Especially not when it comes to the use of aircraft in the Ukraine war. A state-of-the-art Su-57 stealth bomber is said to have been involved in an attack on the Luhansk region. According to Ukrainian information, Russia lost ten jets within ten days. In January, an A-50 early warning aircraft is said to have crashed and an Il-22 was forced to make an emergency landing.

In some cases, Russia is said to have even lost pilots to friendly fire. Given these prospects, the fighter pilots would almost be happy if they were “just” ordered into NATO airspace to cause a bit of a stir in the West. (mg)