France, Germany, Italy and Poland will sign on Thursday 11 July, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, a letter of intent on the so-called Elsa, an acronym for European Long-Range Strike Approach. The announcement comes from a note from the French ambassador to Washington, in which it is explained that “Elsa aims to improve our ability, as Europeans, to develop, produce and deliver capabilities in the field of long-range strikewhich are desperately needed to deter and defend our country.”

The letter of intent, which will be signed tomorrow by the defense ministers of the 4 countries, “will pave the way for long-term, global and inclusive cooperation in the field of long-range strikes, with the aim of improving our military capabilities while strengthening the European defense and industrial base”. The signing will take place on the morning of July 11 at 9:00, when in Italy it will be 15:00.