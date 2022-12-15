NATO | It can be smart to participate in nuclear weapons training, not the priority to please the staff – Fresh research opens up Finland’s role in NATO

The research report by the researchers of the Foreign Policy Institute opens up the defense policy and military themes that Finland will align in NATO.

NATO headquarters visiting Finland should be secondary. It might be worth participating in nuclear weapons exercises. NATO combat divisions (eFP) are hardly aimed at Finland, but participation in them may be expected in some NATO member countries.

Among other things, such assessments are included by the leading researcher of the Foreign Policy Institute Matti Pesun and senior researcher Tuomas Iso-Marku to a recent research report, Finland as a NATO ally – First Insights into Finnish Alliance policyy.

At issue is the first broader mapping of Finland’s future NATO policy.

In addition to research literature, the work is based on more than 40 background discussions with Finnish experts, experts from NATO countries and NATO officials.

It lists a number of defense policy and military themes that will be aligned with Finland and that affect Finland’s security and defense policy.

According to Pesu, the goal was to outline the fundamental drivers of future NATO policy – for example, how Finland’s geostrategic position affects NATO’s role.

“Baltic location, Arctic location, frontline position and difficult accessibility are factors that shape Finland’s NATO profile and direct Finland’s interests to certain issues,” he says.

In NATO Finland naturally becomes a country that plays a central role in maintaining deterrence against Russia in Northern Europe.

Finland’s central role in NATO is to take care of its own defense capability, the researchers estimate. However, NATO will expect Finland to also develop some capabilities that can be put to NATO’s use.

These may be things that Finland would not otherwise develop, the researchers state.

“Especially for political reasons, Finland should also have military capabilities with which it can demonstrate that these can in principle be deployed anywhere in NATO and some even with relatively quick readiness,” says Pesu.

First of all, there are hardly any such abilities on the side of the Army. It could be, for example, some kind of brigade-level mobile unit with support elements, Pesu estimates.

The matter will become clearer as NATO’s ongoing defense planning process progresses.

Investments new abilities are expensive, Pesu reminds.

Also the one under consideration in the parliament In the NATO bill it is stated that as a result of participating in NATO’s defense planning and operational planning, Finland has been identified as incurring “significant” additional costs.

Decisions must therefore be made, for example, about how and at what speed the requests coming from NATO will be answered.

Pesu estimates that the theme may cause some degree of friction between Finland and NATO.

This depends, for example, on whether the defense budget remains at the current level of around two percent in relation to the gross domestic product.

“If the allocations are not that big, then we have to make choices: Do we develop our own abilities or abilities that NATO especially wants,” he says.

in Finland Regarding the future role of NATO, there has been a visible discussion about, among other things, what NATO’s presence in Finland could be like: Could, for example, some kind of NATO headquarters be located in Finland? Should that be pursued?

According to the researchers, the location of possible new headquarters should not be the most important issue for Finland.

“The most important thing is that NATO has the ability to support and lead,” says Pesu.

The issue is timely, as NATO is currently outlining its future command structure to reflect the current security political situation.

The researchers remind us that Finland is not necessarily the first to get a staff either. There are no larger staffs in the new member states, which will include Finland and Sweden.

“We are also a border country, and it may be that NATO countries might cough up that idea,” says Pesu.

However, researchers consider it possible that, for example, NATO’s smaller unit of a few dozen officers, the Force Integration Unit (NFIU), would be located in Finland. These are found in the eastern member states of the alliance, which also have NATO battle formations (eFP).

Finland hardly tries to get EFP troops on its soil, the researchers estimate.

Instead, Finland is probably expected to participate in NATO’s peacetime joint defense tasks, such as the eFP forces or air surveillance, the researchers believe.

Especially with eFP forces, the question is where and how Finland should participate. In the Baltic countries, there have been few hopes for Finland’s participation. Participating in the forces located further away, on the other hand, would be a purely political decision and not so logical from a military point of view.

Pesu also highlights the bilateral defense cooperation between Finland and the United States, which is currently being negotiated. In this context, one question becomes the extent to which the possibility will be created for the United States to use, for example, temporary presence or training in Finnish bases.

About nuclear weapons policy Pesu and Iso-Markku repeat what has been widely reported recently: The placement of NATO nuclear weapons in Finland is unlikely, practically a theoretical possibility.

In other words, Finland’s realistic alternatives in nuclear weapons policy are to take either a more passive role involved in planning or a more active operational role, in practice thus participating in NATO’s nuclear weapons exercises and a mechanism through which, for example, fighter jets can be assigned to support tasks of nuclear weapons operations.

According to the researchers, the latter option might be militarily reasonable.

“Our point of view is that it is worth maximizing that influence, also in this field.”