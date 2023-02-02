NATO | IS: The majority of Finns would not expect Sweden to participate in NATO ratifications

28 percent of those who responded to the survey are of the opinion that NATO should be joined together with Sweden.

Mild the majority of Finns would not expect Sweden to ratify Finland’s NATO membership, according to a survey conducted by Ilta-Sanomie.

53 percent of those who responded to the survey are of the opinion that the realization of Finland’s NATO membership must not depend on Sweden’s schedule. 28 percent think that NATO should be joined at the same time as Sweden. 19 percent cannot say what they think.

“This is a clear political message from the citizens to the decision-makers that the NATO matter needs to be moved forward. There’s no going back either,” says the research director of Taloustuktuikma, which carried out the survey Juho Rahkonen.

Basic Finns supporters are of the strongest opinion that Sweden should join NATO without waiting. 73 percent of the party’s supporters share this opinion. On the other hand, 58 percent of the supporters of the Left Alliance think that Finland should wait for Sweden.

Older age groups have more of the idea that Sweden should be waited for.

Finland the foreign policy leadership has repeatedly stressed that Finland wants to join NATO together with Sweden. However, discussion has arisen about the process, when Turkey has blocked the ratification of the countries’ memberships, especially citing its dissatisfaction with Sweden.

Taloustutkimus interviewed 1,021 people from Monday to Wednesday. The margin of error is about three percentage points in each direction.