From: Philipp Brauner

NATO is facing a fundamental change. The command structure and general secretary should change. But especially the search for personnel is not that easy.

Brussels – Die NATO makes new. Not only will the alliance probably soon need a new general secretary. In addition, it is apparently getting a new command structure that has been being worked on for some time. The new members Sweden and Finland are supposed to be given equal responsibility.

NATO gets new Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a good ten years

After a good decade in office, the previous NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving up his place at the head of the defense alliance. The top candidate for his successor is currently the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte acted. Germany, Great Britain and the USA in particular are considered supporters.

Headwind for Rutte's candidacy now came from the Hungarian government. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference in Budapest: “We certainly cannot support the election of a person who previously wanted to bring Hungary to its knees.” This harsh rejection is loud Mirror especially due to Rutte's tough course in the dispute over the rule of law in Hungary within the EU attributed. Two weeks ago we heard from diplomatic circles from 20 supporting countries. Hungary was not among them even back then.

Innovations in NATO command structures are coming

But the alliance is not only changing in terms of personnel, but also structurally. A report from Business Insider According to him, it is now clear how NATO's command structure should change. The military high command “Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe”, abbreviated Shape, is still based in Mons, Belgium. The three armed forces commands (“Joint Force Command”, JFC) in Brunssum (Netherlands), Norfolk (USA) and Naples (Italy) will also remain.

According to the report, the innovations now start hierarchically below that. Under the name “Multi Corps Land Component Command” there would be three Army groups installed on NATO's eastern flank. These will allegedly initially be run from the Turkish city of Izmir, Wiesbaden and the Finnish capital Helsinki. There is also speculation about relocating the Northern Logistics Command from Norway to Sweden. (pkb)