NATO is trying to articulate a new model for a closer relationship with Ukraine. But despite the wishes of Kiev, which has been fighting Russian aggression for 15 months, both the military organization and the allied countries —bilaterally— are reluctant to offer it binding security guarantees or the mutual defense shield provided by NATO for now. . The reason is that such a step could lead the country that guarantor of that security to enter the war against Russia, a situation that the Alliance does not want to reach in any way. Instead, countries choose to provide more limited “safeguard” measures or “security arrangements”. These are concepts that imply a supportive political commitment —one more step in anchoring with the country, which has aspired to join the organization since 2008— and which would also imply consolidating and reinforcing military aid to compose a deterrent shell around Ukraine, according to several sources linked to the Alliance who are familiar with these conversations that are taking place very actively.

As Russia’s full-scale invasion rolls on for months, and its accession seems a distant prospect for the duration of the war, NATO is weighing how to continue supporting Kiev and how strong the signal the Alliance will send to Russia in its July summit in Vilnius (Lithuania), in which the allies will determine the foundations of the architecture of the future relationship with Ukraine. It will be at that decisive summer meeting where Kiev will be proposed to strengthen the link with the formation of a NATO-Ukraine council, a dialogue mechanism that represents a further step in the current relationship, formulated in a NATO-Ukraine commission, explain allied sources .

The new relationship body would allow Ukrainian representatives to attend more meetings as guests, participate in some Alliance debates and delve into NATO formulas and doctrine with a view to future integration. Ironically, the NATO-Russia council, established in 1991 and which served as a dialogue mechanism for the signing of various treaties, remains, although frozen since October 2021.

The sources consulted in Brussels acknowledge, however, that it is difficult for Ukraine to be satisfied with this somewhat improved diplomatic position and with the multi-year medium-term support plan that NATO will offer to reinforce the shipment of defensive material, cooperation, promotion of aid for elements such as demining programs or to lay the foundations for the reform of its Ministry of Defense to assimilate it to the NATO model.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on April 20 during a highly symbolic visit to the Ukrainian capital. DIMITAR DILKOFF (AFP)

The countries that are most firm in supporting kyiv, such as the Baltics or Poland, are not satisfied with this proposal either. They want a strong political declaration signed in Vilnius with a more explicit pledge of membership for Ukraine than the declaration of invitation from the 2008 Bucharest summit, from which Kiev’s membership had not moved an inch and was hardly ground of discussion until the war launched by Russia. They also demand a schedule, something that, at the moment, does not seem feasible, confesses an allied source.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Meanwhile, the different guarantee models that countries like the United Kingdom, the United States or France are considering offering to kyiv are on the table. Also the calendar: if they would be provided from now, when some kind of ceasefire is reached or at the end of the war. “The idea is to formulate some kind of anchor to secure Ukraine,” says Camille Grand, an expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). “The question is what is enough for the Ukrainians and reasonable for NATO. Also if it is considered as a halfway point towards accession or as an alternative. And for it to be effective, it also has to be something solid and credible”, adds the expert, who until 2022 held a senior position in NATO.

In English, in the diplomatic language of the Alliance, there are many nuances between the degrees of guarantee that are proposed for Ukraine; although it all sounds like a complex exercise in linguistic gymnastics. The concept of “security guarantees” (security guarantees), even if it is done bilaterally, is similar to Article 5 of NATO —which guarantees that the entire Alliance will help an allied country if it requests it and certain circumstances arise. — and would imply that Ukraine would be covered by the security umbrella of the Alliance’s guarantor member. And for this reason, the sources insist, it is not a desirable option in the current situation.

Meanwhile, the offer of “security arrangements” is being analyzed, which would mean a more regulated and solid formula than the current model to guarantee that the weapons of the allies continue to arrive in the medium and long term, say sources in Brussels. In this sense goes the proposal launched by Ian Brzezinski and Alexander Vershbow, former senior officials of the US State Department and NATO, which is gaining traction in the Alliance debates.

Brzezinski and Vershbow, now at the Atlanticist think tank Atlantic Council, are calling for a new NATO-Ukraine “deterrence and defense partnership” that would aim to build Kiev’s capabilities — with the allies committing to arm , train and equip Ukrainian forces—and would serve as a postwar “security guarantee” until the allies are ready to admit Ukraine to full NATO membership.

Firefighters put out a fire in a hospital in Dnipro (central Ukraine) after a Russian attack last Friday. Europa Press/Contact/J. Daniel Hud (Europa Press/Contact/J. Daniel)

Another option on the table, allied sources point out, is to provide “security safeguards” (“security assurances”, a concept that Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, has already mentioned on occasion in reference to Ukraine), that it could imply the signing of some type of bilateral or group political agreement and that it would suppose a greater degree of military aid for Ukraine than the current one, depending on when that protection clause is deployed.

In May 2022, a couple of months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and before they reversed their historic stance and called for NATO membership, the UK promised Sweden and Finland , members of the EU, those “security safeguards” against the Russian threat.

But the two Nordic countries were not countries at war, as Ukraine is, and what Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, promised them in the form of a treaty—a political declaration from the point of view of international law—was assistance. , which could include military resources – with the possibility even of troops – and which would depend on a request from the country attacked. Johnson also vowed to step up intelligence sharing, joint military training, exercises and joint deployments.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, has given this Wednesday one more brushstroke on what is being raised, although she has spoken in terms of the future, that of a Ukraine at peace. One way to make that peace lasting, she has told a security forum in Bratislava, is to guarantee the “long-term security” of the country. “There are different models and historical examples that can be used. A reception of such assurances by like-minded states may offer what some have called ‘deterrence by denial’. In other words, provide Ukraine with the military equipment to strengthen itself against Russian attacks in the future, ”she has launched. That “security guarantees” agreement, she has said, must be accompanied by a framework of democratic reforms and the entry of Ukraine into the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke this Wednesday of providing “solid security guarantees” to Ukraine, although in the short term and in order to avoid a “frozen conflict”. A formula, Macron has said, by which his allies “will have to build something between the security provided to Israel [la que le brinda Estados Unidos] and a full membership.” The French president has called for a “path to membership”.

A group of people demand Ukraine’s accession to NATO in Oslo, this Wednesday, where the foreign ministers of the allied countries meet. Sergey Grits (AP)

The formula is not very far from the one proposed for implementation by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in an initiative together with Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Volodímir Zelenski. A seven-point plan that includes a reinsurance model that is also known as the Israeli model, from the point of view of its relationship with the United States, which supposes —even without a mutual defense treaty— Washington’s “unquestionable support” for the Israel’s “self-defense”—a commitment to continued security, financing and supply of modern weapons, and technology transfers. “The idea is to reach a degree of assistance and commitment such that it will not be reasonable to attack the friendly country,” says Camille Grand.

Finland can also offer a hint of a role model for Ukraine, says Juhana Aunesluoma of the University of Helsinki. The Nordic country —historically non-aligned militarily, which finally joined NATO last April, in record time, due to the high preparation of its army— followed the premise since the early 1990s of being as integrated as possible into the Alliance without being a full member; and that included modernizing its defense forces and adjusting technical standards to those of the Atlantic Alliance and it was joining various programs before entering the EU, in 1995 when it began to participate in community foreign and security policy. In 2014, after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, with the illegal annexation of Crimea and while the Kremlin fueled the conflict in Donbas, Finland strengthened its relationship with NATO and became an “enhanced opportunity partner”.

“The Finnish example shows that a country can functionally integrate with NATO and use that kind of collaboration to develop its own defense capability and improve security without achieving the full protection of NATO Article 5 security guarantees,” he says. aunesluoma. “Although as a member of the EU, Finland was in a more secure position than Ukraine and was able to take a more gradual and flexible approach going forward,” she adds.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.