From: Fabian Mueller

NATO soldiers of the KFOR troops set up barricades made of barbed wire in Kosovo. © STRINGER/AFP

After the violent protests in northern Kosovo, NATO sent more soldiers to the country. A week ago there were attacks on KFOR soldiers.

Pristina – After attacks on the NATO-led peacekeeping mission (KFOR) by Serbian demonstrators, the first soldiers arrived in Kosovo on Monday to reinforce the international troops. The majority of the reinforcement consists of around 500 Turkish soldiers who will be “deployed in Kosovo for as long as necessary”, as NATO announced. Another multinational battalion is ready to deploy if necessary.

During protests in the town of Zvecan in northern Kosovo a week ago, KFOR soldiers were attacked when they opposed Serb demonstrators who wanted to storm the town hall. 30 of the soldiers were injured. The USA and the EU sharply condemned the violence, and in response NATO announced that KFOR would be strengthened. 52 protesters were also injured.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office called the situation in the border area with Serbia “still very volatile” on Monday. Both sides are called upon to “continue the talks immediately in order to de-escalate the situation and also to continue working very specifically on the implementation of the normalization agreement”.

The agreement is an EU initiative to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo. However, this has not yet been signed by either Belgrade or Pristina.

Kosovo, a country of 1.8 million people with a majority ethnic Albanian population, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade still regards it as a Serbian province to this day. Around 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, mostly in the north. Other countries, including Serbia’s allies China and Russia, also do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

The NATO-led KFOR mission has been providing security in Kosovo since the end of the Kosovo war in 1999. It includes around 3800 emergency services from 27 countries. Germany is currently providing about 70 soldiers, the Bundestag mandate provides for up to 400 soldiers. After the incidents of the past week, NATO had announced that it would send an additional 700 soldiers. (AFP/fmu)