NATO | Is Finland’s NATO application just a matter of time? HS explained what is happening behind the scenes of security policy now

HS interviewed 13 sources who are well aware of Finland’s NATO deliberations. There is a positive rather than a negative image of NATO in the discussions. At the same time, sources emphasize that no preliminary decision on the application has been made.

Several The signs now point in the direction that Finland will most likely apply for a military alliance in NATO as early as this year.

One of them is rapid change in the minds of citizens: for the first time in Finnish history, the majority of supporters of all parliamentary parties, with the exception of the Left Alliance, are in favor of joining NATO.