Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO | Is Finland’s NATO application just a matter of time? HS explained what is happening behind the scenes of security policy now

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Picture: Caspar Benson / Getty Images, Magazine

HS interviewed 13 sources who are well aware of Finland’s NATO deliberations. There is a positive rather than a negative image of NATO in the discussions. At the same time, sources emphasize that no preliminary decision on the application has been made.

Elina Kervinen HS, Teemu Luukka HS

2:00 | Updated 6:09

Several The signs now point in the direction that Finland will most likely apply for a military alliance in NATO as early as this year.

One of them is rapid change in the minds of citizens: for the first time in Finnish history, the majority of supporters of all parliamentary parties, with the exception of the Left Alliance, are in favor of joining NATO.

Related topics

#NATO #Finlands #NATO #application #matter #time #explained #happening #scenes #security #policy

See also  Coronavirus Hillary Clinton has a coronary infection, negative test by former President Bill Clinton
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Qatar 2022 World Cup draw: so you can follow it live and for free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.