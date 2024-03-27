Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

As one of the countries in close proximity to the Ukraine war, Poland has been on alert for a long time. Now the NATO member is addressing important security issues.

Warsaw – Because since the beginning of… Ukraine war Since missiles are repeatedly approaching dangerously into Polish airspace and another incident occurred a few days ago, Poland and NATO have been discussing possible protective measures intensively since Monday. Now Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna has said in an interview with the broadcaster RMF24 announced that it would also consider launching Russian missiles if they come too close to its own airspace.

The background was an incident in which, according to official information, a cruise missile launched by a Russian long-range aircraft briefly entered Polish airspace early on Monday morning during an attack on western Ukraine. Warsaw then summoned the Russian ambassador, but he did not comply with this request.

After an incident over Poland's airspace: Poland's Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz speaks of “signs of contempt”. (Archive photo) © Wojtek Radwanski/AFP

Rocket in Polish airspace: Politician speaks of “sign of contempt”

As a result, the reported German press agencythat the diplomatic note requesting clarification of the incident should now be forwarded to the Russian Foreign Ministry via a different route. According to a report in the British Guardian Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz sees the reaction of the ambassador, who had demanded “evidence” as a basis for a visit, as a “sign of contempt”.

In parallel with the attempt to have a diplomatic exchange with Russia In order to start this matter, talks between Poland and the NATO leadership under Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have been taking place since Monday. Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Stoltenberg had already discussed ways to strengthen the security of Polish and allied airspace on Monday.

War not far from NATO borders: Poland wants to consider several concepts

According to a report by the Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent Szejna now said that “several concepts were being analyzed” within NATO, including one “that envisages the firing of missiles that come too close to NATO borders.” Russia also needs to know that such a maneuver could result in a counterattack, the news site quotes the Polish politician as saying.

Monday's incident was not the first of its kind. According to reports, a Russian missile briefly entered Poland's airspace at the end of December 2023, putting the country's security systems on alert. In November 2022, two civilians were killed in another incident. An investigation revealed that a misguided Ukrainian defense missile had crashed at that time. (saka with dpa)