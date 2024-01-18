Brussels (Union)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced yesterday that it will begin next week its largest military training in decades, with the participation of 90,000 soldiers, and will continue for months. NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, told reporters that the “Standing Defender” exercise will continue until late May.

It includes units from all 31 member states of NATO, in addition to Sweden, the country nominated to join the alliance. Cavoli added: “This will be clear evidence of our unity, strength, and determination to protect each other.”

Britain intends to send 20,000 soldiers to these exercises, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

The largest post-Cold War NATO exercises were organized in 2018. These exercises were called “Trident Juncture,” which were largely conducted in Norway and about 51,000 soldiers participated.