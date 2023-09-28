Bloomberg: NATO will create a network of maritime sensors due to the Nord Stream explosion

Due to fears of attacks on maritime infrastructure by the Russian fleet after the Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up, NATO countries intend to create a network of maritime sensors and drones that could detect suspicious activity near critical underwater infrastructure in real time. About it reports Bloomberg.

“Target [инициативы] is to detect suspicious behavior around underwater infrastructure [стран НАТО] as a threat arises and share this information with governments and private operators,” agency observers explained the essence of the project.

Under the new concept, once a potential threat is detected by special sensors on infrastructure such as fiber optic submarine cables and gas pipelines, NATO will send air, surface and underwater drones to intercept and track suspicious targets.

The cornerstone of such a system will be artificial intelligence, which, according to the creators, will have to learn to detect the growth of suspicious activity at sea in real time. To initially test this initiative, NATO members are already conducting joint exercises and tests of this system.

Earlier, American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said that US intelligence services had covered up the traces of their participation in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The journalist also provided information about sabotage reports. Reports on the operation in Norway were sent only to the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, who maintained contact with Biden and the organizers of the terrorist attack.