This Monday, March 11, Sweden's flag was raised at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, consolidating its place as the 32nd member of the political-military alliance. Although its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, highlighted that Stockholm's accession shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin failed in his threats against an extension of the alliance, he stressed that the organization led by the United States does not plan to expand the number of allies it harbor nuclear weapons.

Sweden makes its joining NATO official. Under the rain and the intonation of the anthem of the political-military alliance. The blue and yellow flag of the Nordic country was raised at the headquarters of the Organization, in Brussels, this Monday, March 11.

A symbol of Stockholm's confirmation, as the 32nd member of the political-military alliance. The ceremony was preceded by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“Sweden's accession demonstrates once again that NATO's door remains open. No one can close it. Each nation has the right to choose its own path. And we all choose the path of freedom and democracy. The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for these values ​​as we speak,” Stoltenberg said during the event in the Belgian capital.

President Putin wanted less NATO, but it failed: Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg stressed that Sweden's joining the alliance shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin “failed” in his warnings against NATO.

And the extension of the political-military alliance in Eastern Europe, closer to the borders of Russia, was among the main reasons that the Kremlin outlined for threatening its troops on the borders with Ukraine, days before launching the invasion. against his neighboring country.

Putin then demanded guarantees that Ukraine would never join the military alliance and that the organization withdraw its troops to where they were before 1997. That is, before other nations that were Soviet satellites joined, such as Poland and Romania.

But today, and due to the war in Ukraine, not only do those nations remain members, but other countries that had remained on the sidelines decided to join the military bloc.

Ukraine is closer than ever to NATO membership

“When President Putin launched his large-scale invasion two years ago, he wanted less NATO and more control over his neighbors. He wanted to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state, but he failed (…) NATO is bigger and stronger,” Stoltenberg stressed .

Furthermore, the alliance's secretary general noted that Moscow's invasion not only prompted Sweden and Finland, previously non-aligned nations, to become part of NATO's defense umbrella, but now “Ukraine is closer than ever to be a member of NATO.

For his part, the Swedish prime minister assured that his country will now “share burdens, responsibilities and risks” with its alliance allies.

“The security situation in our region has not been this serious since World War II, and Russia will continue to be a threat to Euro-Atlantic security for the foreseeable future,” Kristersson stressed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson give a joint press conference in Brussels, March 11, 2024. AFP – KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

NATO says it has no plans to place nuclear weapons in Sweden

Despite demonstrations of strengthening the organization, Stoltenberg clarified that the alliance does not plan to increase the number of members that harbor nuclear weapons.

Likewise, he assured that there are no plans to deploy a NATO battalion on Swedish soil, like those maintained in the Baltic countries.

“There are no plans to expand the number of NATO allied countries with nuclear weapons. Then, of course, we are constantly evaluating our posture when it comes to conventional forces, but there are no plans for, for example, a battle group in Sweden like the ones we have in the Baltic countries,” said Stoltenberg, shortly before the ceremony in Brussels.



Officials prepare to raise Sweden's flag, during a flag-raising ceremony for the country's accession to NATO, at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels, March 11, 2024. © AFP/John Thys

Without a doubt, the war in Ukraine encouraged the accession of new members. Finland joined NATO last year, shortly after applying, while Sweden's membership took longer as NATO members Turkey and Hungary delayed the process.

But Ankara finally lifted the veto last January and Budapest did so at the end of February.

Although the alliance is strengthening, military and financial support for kyiv is at risk. Momentum on aid slows as U.S. political will fractures and Europe struggles to meet Ukraine's ammunition needs.

The outlook may worsen with a possible return of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the world's leading power.

This Tuesday, after his meeting in Florida with Trump, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban – who continues to ask that the EU and NATO stop aid to Kiev – pointed out that a possible Trump government “will not give a cent to Ukraine” if he wins next November's elections.

With AFP and EFE