NATO is back. NATO countries held an intercalated summit in Brussels last week, in the presence of US President Biden. His predecessor created existential uncertainty surrounding the military alliance. Trump seemed to find NATO a waste of money. After trade disputes with Germany, he threatened to withdraw American soldiers from Europe. Countries that invest too little in defense were humiliated. At the latest summit in Brussels, NATO radiated steadfastness and unity. The brutal war that Vladimir Putin has started against Ukraine has put everyone back in line, under American leadership. That is good news and a painful lesson: apparently NATO only shines when a neighboring non-NATO country is attacked.

This is the daily commentary of NRC. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments NRC shows where it stands for† Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are ‘first aid’ for the news of the day.

Also Read: Johnson, Macron; European leaders wanted would like to have a chat with Biden



NATO countries must think for themselves how to anchor their alliance in such a way that it becomes less sensitive to the geopolitical wind. In times of war as well as peace, it must be clear what NATO is for. Doubts about this undermine the deterrent effect of the alliance. NATO says it does not want to actively intervene in Ukraine, because this could lead to a much larger nuclear war. A very valid point, but the question is whether the alliance can intervene mentally, organizationally and strategically if it were prepared to do so.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) visited Lithuania. Dutch soldiers have been part of a NATO mission there for five years now. “It’s serious now, five years ago it was still theoretical,” said Rutte. That’s only half true: it was serious five years ago, but it was insufficiently recognized at the time, especially in Western Europe. NATO leaders have now decided to strengthen the east flank considerably† A start had already been made on this in Poland and the Baltic States. In addition, there will be four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. In total, there are now some 40,000 military personnel directly under NATO’s supreme command. The military’s strength in the air and at sea is greatly increased. This spring, NATO will be making plans to sustainably improve the defense of the eastern member states.

Ironically, everything Putin always said he feared because of his war in Ukraine is now all coming true. NATO is now doing its homework. Sweden and Finland have always withheld NATO membership because of their proximity to Russia. The call to become a member is now also louder there. Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine know that they will not become NATO members any time soon, but will continue to strive to do so for decades to come.

NATO says it has one red line: protection of NATO territory. The fact that civilians are mangled or human rights are trampled on outside can be a reason to intervene (see Serbia in 1999), but that is not necessary, the Ukrainians now know. For the time being, the responsibility not to let the conflict with a nuclear power escalate outweighs the desire to help Ukraine without hesitation. But what does NATO do if Russia deploys chemical or nuclear weapons? Until recently, these are unthinkable scenarios that require careful consideration. For Poland and other eastern NATO members, ‘Article 5’ applies: an attack on one is an attack on all. A tough guarantee, but it has never been tested in Europe. Hopefully it stays that way.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow politics The Hague closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself