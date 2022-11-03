“We see Iran displaying drones and considering delivering ballistic missiles to Russia,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Istanbul. “This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war.”

Kyiv says about 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and that Moscow has ordered about 2,000. Tehran rejected the accusation.

Stoltenberg added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing in Ukraine, but “responds with more brutality.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen dozens of drones and missile strikes across Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure,” he added.

Stoltenberg said Russia “cruelly and deliberately deprives Ukrainian civilians of heating, water and electricity at the beginning of winter.”