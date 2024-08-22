Home policy

From: Patrick Hulyna

Following indications of a possible threat, NATO has increased security at the airfield in Geilenkirchen. The police are on duty.

Geilenkirchen – Due to a possible threat, NATO increased the security level at its airfield in Geilenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, on Thursday evening (22 August). All employees who were not required for the mission were sent home as a precautionary measure, said a spokesman for the base.

Security level increased at NATO airfield: Police on duty – “pure precautionary measure”

The spokesman cited intelligence information indicating a possible threat as the basis for increasing the security level. “This is not a cause for concern and is purely a precautionary measure to ensure that we can continue our critical operations,” the spokesman said, according to dpa.

The police confirmed that they were on duty. No further details were given, including the number of officers deployed. A dpa reporter on site observed that police cars were on the premises. Security level C was shown on electronic displays and boards at the entrance to the premises.

Incidents at military bases in Germany – Geilenkirchen also affected

About a week ago, there were several incidents at military bases in Germany. For example, police and state security were investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force barracks on suspicion of a violation of the German Armed Forces directed sabotage action.

Suspicious observations were also made in Geilenkirchen. According to information from security circles, a person was taken into custody in the vicinity of the airport for questioning, but the suspicion was not confirmed.

NATO air base Geilenkirchen: Early warning system Awacs stationed

NATO has stationed the AWACS airborne early warning system at its Geilenkirchen air base near Aachen. 14 converted Boeing 707 aircraft monitor the airspace with the aim of detecting potential dangers at an early stage and giving advance warning to the alliance. Each aircraft usually has a crew of 16 soldiers from various NATO countries. The German army says it provides around a third of the personnel.

Awacs stands for “Airborne Early Warning and Control System”. The machines have a range of 9,250 kilometers. They are notable for their large, mushroom-shaped radar device on the back of the aircraft. This allows them to locate and identify other aircraft more than 400 kilometers away.

The unit provides classic air and sea surveillance and is used in combat aircraft operations as a kind of flying command center. It has already taken part in numerous operations, such as in the Balkans and Afghanistan. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO temporarily relocated aircraft to Romania. (ph/dpa)