DNATO wants to better protect underwater lines to prevent Russian acts of sabotage. To this end, a new center for the protection of critical underwater infrastructure is being established at the Navy Command in Northwood, UK. The NATO defense ministers decided on Friday. “The center will improve our picture of the situation and increase our presence at sea for defense and deterrence,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The alliance is also reacting to the previously unexplained explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. “This act of sabotage gave us a new focus and new impetus to improve protection,” said former NATO General Hans-Werner Wiermann, who heads an alliance coordination cell on the issue and developed the concept.

You have to get better at detecting suspicious behavior in real time because only then can you stop it. The danger is real. “Russian ships have actually mapped our underwater infrastructure,” said Wiermann in an interview with the FAZ and other international media.

Uniform picture of the situation – also from the Black Sea

There is increased concern that Russia could target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure to paralyze public life in the West. The new center is intended to provide the member states with a uniform picture of the situation and to coordinate operations at sea. According to Wiermann, this affects not only the Atlantic, North and Baltic Seas, but also the Black Sea.







The goal is to immediately dispatch patrols to areas where suspicious activity is observed. Whether ships could be stopped in international waters is the subject of ongoing debate. However, as Wiermann said, there is an expectation that Russia would not dare a “visible, attributable attack”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre suggested in November that NATO take on the protection of data cables and gas lines. The alliance increased its presence at sea and observation of Russian ships.