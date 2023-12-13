NATO agreed this Wednesday on its military budget for 2024, which will be 12% higher than this year, and civil, which will increase by 18.2%, according to the Alliance itself.

In this way, the military budget will stand at 2,030 million euros next year, while the civilian will reach 438.1 million.

The allies gave the green light to the accounts at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, NATO's highest decision-making body, where its member states meet.

The Alliance civilian budget provides funds for personnel, operational costs and program expenses of NATO Headquarters and its international staff, according to the Alliance in a statement.

Military accounts cover the operational costs of the transatlantic organization's command structure headquarters, missions and operations around the world.

The third major element of the Alliance funded jointly by allies is the NATO Security Investment Programme, which covers “significant investments in construction and command and control systems”according to the organization.

The budget ceiling of that program for 2024 is 1.3 billion euros, which represents an increase of 30% compared to 2023.

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, highlighted that Increasing and expanding the use of common funding across the organization allows allies to “more effectively address shared security challenges,” according to the Alliance.

“Common funding demonstrates allied solidarity and collective will. In turbulent times, we need this more than ever,” stated the Romanian politician.

EFE

