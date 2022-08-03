NATO | In the United States, the Senate will vote today on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, and this is how the proceedings are expected to proceed

According to preliminary information, the senators will vote on two NATO initiatives before the membership vote.

Stateside today is scheduled to vote on the membership of Finland and Sweden in the military alliance NATO.

Senate Press Center says on its website that the NATO discussion starts at half past two in the afternoon local time, i.e. at half past eight in the evening Finnish time. The discussion is supposed to last a maximum of three hours.

However, the processing will take longer, because according to preliminary information, the senators will first vote on two initiatives concerning NATO, says The Washington Post.

First who dealt with the Alaska Republican senator by Dan Sullivan an initiative according to which NATO members must absolutely be required to contribute two percent of the member country’s gross domestic product. The requirement has been part of NATO’s principles for a long time, but it has been followed to varying degrees.

Next up is the vote for Kentucky’s Republican senator Rand Paul’s at the instigation of. He suggests that NATO’s Article 5 security guarantees would require a Senate-approved declaration of war before taking up arms. Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership is not going to be voted on until the third day, so the proceedings will continue past midnight Finnish time.

So far, Paul is the only opponent of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership that is considered safe. A Republican senator from Missouri who previously signed up as an opponent Josh Hawley has said in public that he will vote blank. The ratification of NATO membership in the United States thus seems clear.

As recently as last week, it was suspected that the US Senate’s NATO decision would be moved to the time after the summer break that starts on Friday. However, the Senate’s Democratic and Republican leaders agreed this week on a quick schedule.

Finland and Sweden need approval or ratification from each NATO country for their membership. More than two-thirds of NATO countries have already ratified Finland’s membership. Finland’s NATO membership was approved by France on Tuesday and Italy on Wednesday

Although a large number of NATO countries have already accepted Finland’s accession, there is still Turkey, for example, which has previously opposed the membership of Finland and Sweden and set conditions for it.

Earlier in the summer, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding that promoted the membership process. However, the wording of the document has left room for interpretation.