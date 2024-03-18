Romania began construction of the largest NATO base in Europe for 10 thousand troops

In the south-east of Romania, neighboring Ukraine, it is planned to create the largest NATO base in Europe on the basis of the existing Mikhail Kogalniceanu facility. In the settlement of the same name in the southeast of the country, work has begun to expand the military complex already existing here; more than 2.3 thousand hectares will be added to it.

The new base will be able to accommodate up to ten thousand military personnel, their families and support personnel. The total area of ​​the facility will be about three thousand hectares, and the cost of construction of the facility is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

The base will be able to accommodate three times as many NATO soldiers

Base commander Nicolae Cresu said the base will be fully operational in 2040. It is planned that Kogalniceanu will be able to accommodate up to ten thousand military personnel. Currently, about three thousand soldiers are stationed at the base. American troops have been using the Mihail Kogalniceanu base since 1999.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The first stage of expansion of the military base is planned to be completed in five years. Construction of another runway will begin soon, and plans are being developed to develop the airport's infrastructure. Subsequently, weapons platforms, hangars for military aircraft, as well as schools, kindergartens, shops and a hospital will appear at the military facility.

A U.S. Army spokesman called the Mihail Kogalniceanu base an entire city, pointing out the presence of a post office, theater and shops. “Every day, helicopters and fighter jets fly overhead and tanks roll across empty fields as part of regular military exercises,” writes The Wall Street Journal.

The number of NATO soldiers at the base increased in 2022. In April of that year, it was reported that in recent weeks more than 1,800 troops, hundreds of vehicles and other military equipment had been transferred to the base, located in eastern Romania near the Black Sea. Of the 3,000 troops, about 1,900 are US soldiers, some of whom were recently transferred from Germany. In addition to them, about 500 French and about 300 Belgian military personnel are stationed at the base.

NATO strengthens eastern flank from 2022

A month after the start of the special military operation, NATO leaders, following a summit in Brussels, decided to increase their military presence in the east and create four new battle groups. Four additional multinational battle groups were created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. At the same time, it was noted that the North Atlantic Alliance had already deployed 40 thousand troops on the eastern flank.

Photo: Victor Sajenko / AP Photo

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated in 2022 that NATO wants to move from containing Russia with a forward presence to creating a full-scale collective defense system on the “eastern flank.” A few months later, Deputy Secretary General of the military-political bloc of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mircea Geoana, announced that NATO would promptly ensure the expansion of the alliance’s combat groups on the eastern flank to the brigade level.

NATO is strengthening its position in Romania itself. In December 2022, the country's parliament decided to form a battle group of NATO allies under the leadership of France in the country. The formation of NATO will appear in Romania thanks to the country's President Klaus Iohannis, who addressed the parliament with this initiative. In the document, he explained that the creation of the battle group would increase the Alliance's defense capabilities, strengthen strategic relations with France and improve dialogue with Belgium and the Netherlands.