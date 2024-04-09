NATO | Iltalehti: NATO is considering establishing an army sub-staff in Mikkeli

Finland has already announced its readiness to host the sub-staff of the ground forces, if it is considered appropriate in NATO.

NATO is considering establishing a sub-staff of the ground forces in Mikkeli, says Evening newspaper based on their sources.

According to Iltalehti, NATO is considering establishing a so-called high readiness headquarters in Mikkeli, which would be operationally ready around the clock.

The sub-staff could operate under the Norfolk headquarters on the US east coast.

Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram tells the newspaper that the commander of the country's defense forces has recommended the placement of the ground forces' sub-staff in Finland.

Already in February was reportedthat Finland is ready to host the sub-staff of the ground forces.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) told then in connection with the NATO defense ministers' meeting that Finland has informed NATO of its views on how NATO's presence could be seen in Finland in the future.

It is known that the Nordic countries have expressed their desire to belong together under the Norfolk Joint Operations Command, located in the United States.