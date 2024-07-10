The NATO summit, underway in Washington, is a crucial moment for the 32 allies to consider future prospects in an increasingly complex and changing international context, as well as an opportunity to take stock of the situation 75 years after the founding of the Atlantic Alliance. In Moscow’s intentions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 was supposed to weaken the West. However, NATO has expanded with the accession of Finland and Sweden, benefiting from a greater awareness in Europe of its raison d’être as a pillar of collective defense of member states.

The IAI, Istituto Affari Internazionali, has published a study by Alessandro Marrone and Gaia Ravazzolo, which offers an analysis of the challenges still unsolved for the Atlantic Alliance. In particular, it focuses on the support to Ukraine and the strengthening of deterrence along the eastern flank, as well as on NATO’s approach towards the Indo-Pacific and the southern flank, especially in terms of partnerships. Finally, the study discusses the implications and future challenges for Italy arising from these developments, providing some recommendations to the country system.

Support for Ukraine and deterrence towards Moscow

The Allies continue to support Ukraine’s right to self-defense, including through individual NATO military supplies, and pursue the 2022 Strategic Concept’s commitment: “A strong and independent Ukraine is vital to the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area.” Immediately after the start of the Russian invasion, the Allies launched the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), an assistance program confirmed and strengthened in 2023 at the Vilnius Summit, aimed at rebuilding Ukraine’s defense sector and moving Ukraine toward full interoperability with NATO.

Despite considerable investment, difficulties remain in several countries, including Italy, in prolonging support to Ukraine, which is engaged in a large-scale war of attrition, due to limited funds, the progressive erosion of stockpiles and insufficient production capacity.

NATO enlargement to Scandinavia and the status of Ukraine

Faced with the Russian threat, the Atlantic Alliance has welcomed Finland (2023) and Sweden (2024) as new members, shifting its center of gravity to the North. Ukraine applied for membership in September 2022. At the political level, member states can decide unanimously to accept the membership requests of another European country if this contributes to the security of the North Atlantic area. At the military level, interoperability and compliance with NATO standards are key.

China and the Indo-Pacific

NATO is increasing its focus on the Indo-Pacific region, recognizing China’s growing influence. This interest is driven by the need to address global challenges, such as maritime security, cyber security and supply chain resilience.

Geographical and functional partnerships

NATO is strengthening its partnerships with countries outside the Euro-Atlantic area, such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, with leaders from these countries in Washington for the summit. These partnerships aim to improve cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, peacekeeping operations and crisis response.

Crisis management and stabilization

The Alliance continues to play a key role in crisis management and the stabilization of conflict areas. Stabilization operations and peacekeeping missions remain an essential component of NATO’s strategy to ensure international security.

The south side

Despite the growing focus on the Indo-Pacific, NATO has not abandoned its southern flank, which includes the Mediterranean and North Africa. Security in the southern flank remains a priority, particularly to address threats from terrorism, irregular migration and regional instability.

The Next 75 Years – Funding and Resources

The issue of funding is crucial for the future of NATO. Allies must reach the agreed target of 2% of GDP for defense. This is essential to maintain the credibility and influence of the Alliance, the IAI report says.

Challenges and opportunities for Italy

Italy faces several challenges, but also numerous opportunities within NATO. It is essential that Italy strengthens its position by investing in defense capabilities and actively participating in NATO missions and operations. In addition, Italy should promote Italian candidates for top positions within NATO, preparing them well in advance and supporting them systematically.

Italy must redefine and implement a new agenda within NATO, which cannot be disconnected from the achievement of the 2% target. Since almost all European allies subject to the rules of the EU Stability Pact have reached or will reach this target within a few years, failure to do so would condemn Italy, its interests and initiatives to marginalization within NATO.

In conclusion, Marrone and Ravazzolo write, the time has come for Italy to have the political courage to respect the commitments made and reaffirmed regarding the defense budget, proactively update the Italian vision on the NATO agenda post-Russian invasion of Ukraine and implement a long-term strategy that safeguards national interests in the current and future transatlantic framework.