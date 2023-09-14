NATO | Hungary’s foreign minister criticized the country’s NATO aspirations in a letter addressed to Sweden’s foreign minister

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote a letter to his official brother Tobias Billström, disapproving of the Swedes’ criticism of Hungary’s undemocratic nature.

14.9. 20:20

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó has written to his official brother, the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström a letter in which it is surprising how Sweden, on the one hand, criticizes Hungary’s democratic development, and on the other hand hopes for the ratification of its NATO membership.

The letter dated Thursday was published by Szijjártó message service in X (formerly Twitter) Spokesperson for the Hungarian government Zoltán Kovacs.

In the letter published by Kovács, Szijjártó writes that Swedish politicians have repeatedly questioned the democratic nature of the Hungarian political system. The foreign minister emphasizes that the Hungarian parliamentarians have earned their place in the democratic elections and hopes that Billström would not be surprised if claiming otherwise is perceived as an insult.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó also says that he read in the news that Swedish schools teach that the development of democracy has taken a back seat in Hungary in recent years. In his letter, Szijjártó characterizes this kind of teaching with the words “accusation” and “distortion” (fake information).

Szijjártó writes in the letter that he believes Billström understands the contradiction: Sweden hopes the Hungarian parliament will ratify NATO, but at the same time criticizes the country’s democratic development.

Along with Turkey, Hungary is the only country that has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Correction 9/14/2023 at 8:59 p.m.: The letter was published on Twitter by Zoltán Kovács, spokesperson for the Hungarian government, not Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as the text initially incorrectly read.