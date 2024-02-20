NATO | Hungary will vote on Sweden's NATO membership on Monday

Sweden no longer needs Hungary's ratification.

Hungarian the parliament will vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership next Monday. According to the news agency AFP, the country's ruling party Fidesz has made a motion on the matter.

Leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group Maté Kocsis said on Facebook that Sweden's NATO membership is on the agenda on Monday and that the Fidesz group intends to support it.

Hungary is the only military alliance NATO member country that has not ratified Sweden's membership. Earlier, Hungary had promised that it would not be the last ratifying country, but after Turkey ratified Sweden's membership last month, Hungary remained the last obstacle.

With Hungary's ratification, Sweden would become the 32nd member of NATO.

Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson said recently on Tuesday that Sweden is satisfied with Hungary's progress in the case.

Hungarian the delay in accepting Sweden's membership has received a lot of criticism from many NATO countries. Last Monday, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk criticized Hungary's actions when meeting the Swedish Prime Minister in Warsaw by Ulf Kristersson.

“It is unacceptable, and not only from my point of view, that one country can prevent another (membership), especially in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine,” Tusk said.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has repeatedly assured that Hungary supports Sweden's NATO membership at the level of principle. However, Hungary has asked Sweden to stop “smearing” the state of the country's government and democracy.

On Saturday, Orbán said that the “conflict with Sweden” will soon come to an end.

“We have taken important joint steps with the Swedish Prime Minister to restore trust. We are on our way to being able to ratify Sweden's NATO membership at the beginning of the spring parliamentary term,” Orbán said in his speech.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

Swedish abandoned its long-standing line of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership at the same time as Finland in May 2022, a few months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Shortly after this, Turkey stood in the way of the membership of Sweden and Finland, justifying it with the fact that, in Turkey's opinion, the countries protect Kurdish terrorists. Turkey will finally ratify Finland's membership as the last country in the spring of 2023, after Hungary did its own ratification just a few days earlier. Finland became a member of NATO at the beginning of April, but Sweden's membership was still in an interim state.

Swedish the official realization of the membership requires a few more bureaucratic steps after the parliament's vote on Monday. First, the Hungarian president must sign the law on ratification. President Katalin Novak recently resigned due to the amnesty scandal, and Speaker of Parliament László Köver perform tasks until Novak's successor is chosen.

After the law is approved, Hungary will submit its acceptance documents to the US State Department in Washington. After that, the US State Department will notify the NATO Secretary General to Jens Stoltenbergwhich sends Sweden an invitation to join the military alliance.

After receiving the invitation, Sweden can send its own accession document to be deposited with the US State Department. When the accession document is handed over to the US State Department, Sweden officially becomes a member of NATO.